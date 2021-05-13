Elon Musk has announced that there are going to suspended Bitcoin purchases which of course is a main driver for a sell-off across the crypto market . Technically we been looking for some deeper prices due to recent extended gains since start of 2021, so stories like this one are important because they form pullbacks that will allow us to look for new investments at better prices. I see BTCUSD in higher degree wave four which may not be finished yet; there is room for 40k. DOGE is also reversing, possibly now in wave A of incomplete correction.

