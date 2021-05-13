Elon Musk has announced that there are going to suspended Bitcoin purchases which of course is a main driver for a sell-off across the crypto market. Technically we been looking for some deeper prices due to recent extended gains since start of 2021, so stories like this one are important because they form pullbacks that will allow us to look for new investments at better prices. I see BTCUSD in higher degree wave four which may not be finished yet; there is room for 40k. DOGE is also reversing, possibly now in wave A of incomplete correction.
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
Bitcoin price slid roughly $7,000 on Wednesday after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla will not accept BTC. Ethereum price dropped only $270 and is in recovery mode. Ripple eyes a dip into the demand zone ranging from $0.941 to $1.156 before it attempts to rise higher.
Polygon sets sights on new all-time high despite recent flash crash
MATIC price shows a massive spike in buying pressure that has undone the recent crash. A sustained buying pressure here could propel Polygon price to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $1.287. A breakdown of the support barrier at $0.872 will invalidate this uptrend.
Ripple struggles to break through stiff resistance
XRP price seems to have suffered from the sell-off caused by Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla stopped accepting cryptocurrency payments. XRP price slid by more than 22% over the past 24 hours to hit a low of $1.20. Buyers seem to have quickly scooped up more tokens at a discount.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. The meme-coin could be awaiting a recovery if Tesla decides to accept DOGE as payment instead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.