Cryptocurrency enthusiast Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the U.S. government should avoid regulating the crypto industry. At the Code Conference in California, Musk did not hesitate to air his views about the U.S. government trying to regulate cryptos.
Musk's message clearly stated that the U.S. government should steer clear on regulating the crypto market. In his opinion, Musk believes that it is not possible to destroy cryptocurrencies. However, he said that he is certain the government could potentially slow down crypto's advancement.
Elon Musk's response on stage came from a question from New York Times columnist Kara Swisher. Swisher wanted to know Musk's take on the U.S. government's plan to regulate crypto space.
Musk's Involvement with Crypto
Sure enough, Elon Musk is not a novice in the crypto frenzy. In fact, the American electric vehicle company owner purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin earlier this year. This move proved worthwhile after Tesla's holdings increased to about $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021. However, the price of Bitcoin later surged and continued to drop together with other cryptocurrencies.
Musk has been a notable supporter of various digital coins, especially on his Twitter account. He has backed coins like Bitcoin and Dogecoin in the past.
True enough, Musk strongly believes in the role of cryptocurrencies, especially in revolutionizing the financial space. He believes that crypto can reduce the "error and latency" in legacy money systems.
However, he alleged that cryptocurrencies do not have all the answers to society's ills.
Musk said that he could not describe himself as a cryptocurrency expert. Nevertheless, he believes that cryptocurrency has some value, but he could not refer to it as the second coming of the Messiah.
Musk's View on China's Crypto Crackdown
Musk was not hesitant to address China's role in crypto mining and regulations. China continues to display its never-ending mission of regulating cryptocurrencies and stopping crypto mining in the state.
Just recently, China's crackdown intensified as its central bank made clear tougher measures to end cryptocurrencies within its boundaries. For example, it incorporated systems that can monitor crypto-related transactions.
Musk strongly believes that the crackdown could be related to the state's significant electricity generation issues. He said that part of it might be due to electricity shortages in many parts of the nation.
Tesla's CEO also noted that, at the moment, most of South China is experiencing random power shortages. He claimed it was due to unexpected higher power demand. He alleged that crypto-mining could be the cause of the power outages.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite altcoins as DOT on-chain activity points to massive gains
Polkadot is the most commonly held altcoin by hedge funds, according to crypto data platform Messari. Altair Network is being onboarded as the tenth parachain on Kusama. The third batch of parachain auctions begins on October 6. Polkadot’s staking rate is steady, and development activity is rising, confirming a bullish breakout in DOT.
SafeMoon price teeters within price range, but bears eye 9% drop
SafeMoon price (SAFEMOON) appears to be indecisive as it oscillates within a price range. The altcoin’s price action has been uneventful as investors do not seem to have returned after interest in the token dwindled. Currently, the token is saved by a lack of selling pressure as little trading volume is recorded.
XTZ Price Prediction: Tezos sell signals indicate 17% correction
XTZ price looks ready for a downswing as two significant sell signals erupt on the 12-hour chart. While Bitcoin price consolidates, things are looking indecisive for Tezos and the altcoin market.
Japan records $6 million in underreported crypto taxes amid Cardano price rally
Japan is starting to strengthen taxation proceedings in cryptocurrencies as individuals have reportedly failed to pay taxes for cryptocurrencies, especially those who profited from trading Cardano (ADA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.