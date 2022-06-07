Hello Crypto traders, today we will talk about ALTcoin Zilliqa (ZILUSD), in which we see pretty interesting development. From Elliott wave perspective we are actually tracking a big (A)-(B)-(C) flat correction that can be slowly coming to an end.
ZILUSD made sharp and impulsive decline back in May 2021 that was barely a leading diagonal formation within first leg (A). Later we were tracking wave (B) correction which has turned out to be a bigger A-B-C irregular/expanded flat pattern. Well, with recent another strong sell-off, seems like final wave (C) is now in progress. And, because wave (C) is a motive wave, it needs to be finished by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree.
Currently we are observing a small bearish triangle formation within subwave 4 that can easily send the price below February lows within final subwave 5 of (C). It will ideally stop somewhere in the 0.030 – 0.010 support zone, from where we will expect a bullish reversal.
Happy trading!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Are investors losing interest in the ApeCoin price
ApeCoin price could be signaling a catalyst in the making as the bulls avoid engaging with the Ethereum-based NFT token. ApeCoin price shows bulls are uninterested on the Volume Profile Indicator. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend lies at $7.
Polkadot price due for detonation as the bears aim for $4.00
Polkadot price is currently trading at $9.25 as the bears are suppressing the layer 2 cryptocurrency following yesterday's false breakout. The $9 level is nothing new to the digital token, as the price has been fluctuating within the zone for the entirety of May
XRP price ready for volatility, traders beware
Ripple (XRP) price is set to rally higher once bulls have found the support they are looking for. Currently, price action in XRP is on the back foot as global markets are on edge from a surprise double rate hike from the FED and ECB.
How to position your trading account for Shiba Inu price breakout
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price broke above a key-bearish element but had issues maintaining its gains. SHIB price is set to recover by the end of the week and tick a fundamental upside level.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.