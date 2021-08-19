Despite BTC, ETH and other markets being on a downside spiral, LUNA and SOLANA remain near all-time highs. And their structures -somewhat identical- hint at a correction, not an impulsive reversal. However, being on their 5th and final wave, investors and traders alike should remain cautious.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu downtrend is not over yet but help is underway
Shiba Inu has had its run higher but hit a cap at the beginning of the week. A full correction has taken place, wiping out almost the entire profit of two weeks' gains.
Dogecoin to retest of $0.35 by the end of August
DOGE had a solid run higher after buyers stepped in and lifted price action to form a green ascending trend line and mark the 200-day Simple Moving Average as support.
Cardano investors wonder whether resistance can prevent ADA from retesting $2.30
Cardano is squeezed between a descending short-term trend line and two support levels. Buyers remain in control of price action and are trying to overcome the $2.20 marker.
Avalanche fights Solana and Polygon for DeFi market share with new $180 million incentive program
Blue-chip Decentralized Finance protocols are expected to join Avalanche's ecosystem, starting with Curve Finance and Aave. Avalanche competes with "Ethereum-killer" Solana and layer two scaling solution Polygon for higher total value locked and DeFi market capitalization.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.