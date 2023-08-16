Share:

LTCUSD is still in a sideways consolidation within uptrend on a daily chart after a recent decline, so we are tracking a higher degree wave B correction, which can be either a bullish running triangle or a deeper flat correction. But it appears that maybe a triangle has more chances than a flat because drop from July highs is in three waves for now, despite recent drop to a new low which can be final subwave five of a C of a zigzag. There i a nice trendline support, connected from March 2023 that can also cause a bounce. As such, be aware of a turn still from around $70-$75 area.

LTC/USD daily

LTC/USD 4h chart

