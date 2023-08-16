LTCUSD is still in a sideways consolidation within uptrend on a daily chart after a recent decline, so we are tracking a higher degree wave B correction, which can be either a bullish running triangle or a deeper flat correction. But it appears that maybe a triangle has more chances than a flat because drop from July highs is in three waves for now, despite recent drop to a new low which can be final subwave five of a C of a zigzag. There i a nice trendline support, connected from March 2023 that can also cause a bounce. As such, be aware of a turn still from around $70-$75 area.
LTC/USD daily
LTC/USD 4h chart
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used. A regulatory shift in focus toward AI, related tokens such as INJ, GRT, AGIX, and ROSE have plummeted.
ApeCoin price set to revisit historical lows as traders’ domination over APE supply spikes
ApeCoin price was one of the worst-performing assets in the crypto market on August 15 as the broader market bearish woes overtook the optimism of recovery. However, a change in the investors’ behavior might also have a lot to contribute to the fluctuation in price at present and going forward.
Ethereum, Dogecoin, PEPE note millions in sudden liquidation owing to potential Binance FUD
To the surprise of crypto traders, the past 24 hours turned out to be not exactly what one would have in mind. As the market reacted to the Binance-related news, it also potentially led to an unexpected change in certain cryptocurrencies’ price action resulting in millions of dollars in liquidations.
Bitcoin volatility at record low as funding rate hits $200 million; signals impulse move ahead
Bitcoin (BTC) volatility has hit an all-time low, coming on the back of an extremely bored market, possibly due to the lack of proper impulse or catalyst. With extremely low volatility, money-making opportunities have shrunk, even for the most patient investors.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.