Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
The cryptocurrency market reacted positively after Visa Inc. announced support for cryptocurrency transactions on its platform. A USD Coin has been singled out to enjoy this groundbreaking milestone, showing digital currencies are gaining traction in mainstream adoption.
Ripple deals with lockstep trading amid weakening on-chain metrics
Ripple managed to hold onto support at $0.55 during the weekend session. However, the price action to $0.6 remained limited due to the seller congestion zone at the 78.6% Fibonacci level taken between the last high of $0.65 to a low around $0.36.
Polkadot heads toward all-time high amid broad-based crypto recovery
Polkadot recently bounced off support at $27 and is moving toward the coveted $40 level. The uptick in the price is not unique to DOT, because other cryptocurrencies have joined the party. Polkadot is doddering at $34 while technical levels gradually improve.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano is on the verge of a massive technical breakout as the European session is ushered in on Monday. The aspiring smart contract token has been in consolidation for several days. The sideways trading arrived after Cardano bulls secured support above $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.