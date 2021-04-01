With large-cap cryptocurrencies somewhat stagnant, investors seem to develop an interest in alternative medium-cap coins. See how I apply Elliott waves on KIN as it registers new highs, but also ADA, as its structure seems to suggest that we're in for an impulse once the correction is in.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank’s president, confirmed that the ECB governing council will reveal in mid-2021 its decision on whether to go forward or not with a digital euro, a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
Polygon is on the brink of colossal move
Polygon has been trading inside a tightening pattern for the past month and seems ready for a significant breakout as whales have gone into a buying frenzy for the past three weeks.
Stellar seeks 20% breakout if critical level cracks
XLM has been trading inside a tightening range since the beginning of March, and it is now ready for a breakout. There is only one key resistance level that separates Stellar from new highs at $0.5.
Elrond launches prediction market, pushing EGLD price closer to 85% bull rally
Elrond Network’s latest development is significant, especially considering the hype around prediction markets. Mirroring the bullishness of the recent integration, the EGLD price prepares for a massive bull run as it nears the end of consolidation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.