The BTC options expiration seems to have generated some short-term volatility in the markets, helping us identify some upcoming signals on several altcoins.
With THETA leading the rally, I apply Elliott Waves on the rest of the lagging altcoins mentioned above in an attempt to replicate the leader's move.
See how that works out in today's video!
