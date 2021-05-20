BTC reverted some of yesterday's losses rapidly, however, we still need yet another push above the ~$43k to turn this around more confidently. Other altcoins followed, with some exceptions having an even greater run than the king! See which coins those are, and what I expect to see going forward in the video below:
Dogecoin approaches inflection point
Dogecoin price is showing signs of recovery, but the immediate resistance level might momentarily pause the upswing. A swift break above this barrier will allow DOGE a chance to retest a major demand level that was flipped into supply after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price witnessed a massive drop of nearly 60% in just one day. Shiba Inu fell in tandem with Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies to hit a low of $0.00000629. However, the meme-token could rebound due to a decrease in its supply.
Synthetix price holds above critical support which could help SNX rebound to $26
Synthetix price took a nearly 60% nosedive as it fell in tandem with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. SNX is now holding above a crucial support level that could see it rebound to $26.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price is trading inside a broad demand area after recovering from the flash crash on Wednesday. While this is a good sign, the bullish outlook still needs confirmation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.