he BTC bounce down below the $47k barrier shifter sentiment in today's session, however, traders remain cautious as markets have not invalidated bears just yet. In fact, one of the higher probability counts suggests prices could fall to fresh multi-month lows. Check the details in the video so that you identify for yourself what I expect, and what signs to look for.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Since the pioneer crypto and the stock market have shown signs of being in sync since early this year, the cryptocurrency ecosystem might feel the ripples of the market’s earnings season, set to happen this week.
Chainlink pushes for $40 as key indicator flashes buy signal
Chainlink price has seen a massive rebound in the past 24 hours as the entire cryptocurrency market recovered significantly. The digital asset doesn’t face a lot of resistance ahead.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
SEC claims Ripple did not disclose data vital for determining securities law violations
United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) attorney Jorge Tenreir stated in a letter filed to a New York court that Ripple and its executives have not disclosed data critical to the ongoing legal battle.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.