I identified two of the best alt-season performers and did the pattern analyses on them. Both might have exploded to new highs, but the projections I conclude each coin could reach after conducting EW analysis do not really match with one another. Buckle up for dent and enjin.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550. Ripple faces immense overhead pressure, limiting movement toward $0.6.
Stellar resumes uptrend after bouncing off key technical pattern
Stellar has printed a double-bottom pattern, leading to gains above $0.36. The MACD is likely to flip bullish in the short-term as XLM momentum becomes stronger. The 4-hour SuperTrend indicator recently sent a signal to short Stellar, casting a bearish cloud.
Soros Fund Management top executive eyes Bitcoin inflection point while BTC price stabilizes above $50,000
The CIO of Soros Fund Management thinks Bitcoin is taking over gold's inherent features. Soros has over time invested in digital asset infrastructure, hinting at Bitcoin ownership.
Chiliz ignores bearish on-chain metrics, embarks on liftoff to $1
Chiliz is drawing closer to breaking out of a descending parallel channel. Price action past the 50 SMA and 100 SMA on the four-hour chart will add credibility to the potentially massive upswing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.