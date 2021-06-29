Registering a fresh low has shifted traders' appetite over the past few sessions. However, there have been no invalidations to confirm the upside just yet. See what signals I am waiting for in the video below:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Binance stays put despite FCA warning while BNB price eyes 18% upswing
Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, received a warning from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). While this news was blown out of proportion, Binance explained why it had not changed its stance despite the warnings.
Cardano anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since June 3 without any substantial higher highs, suggesting that the bears are plaguing the markets. As ADA trades inside a tight range, it consolidates between two converging trend lines and anticipates a massive breakout.
Ark Investment Management partners with 21Shares to file for Bitcoin ETF
Ark Invest’s newly proposed Bitcoin ETF has been one of the latest addition to a growing list of applications for a crypto ETF in the United States. The investment management firm has partnered with 21Shares for a joint Bitcoin ETF filing with the US SEC.
Morgan Stanley owns significant stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as revealed by SEC filing
Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley reportedly snapped up a significant number of shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as of late April, according to a recent filing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.