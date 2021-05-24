Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the likes have made a well-needed comeback on Monday's session. Despite trimming off some of the downside risks, we still have a long way to calling this the end of the correction. However, should several conditions hold firm, the short-term relief rally could see an extension. Which conditions are there, are in the video below:
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price seems to be facing trouble after the crash on May 19. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have promptly followed the pioneer cryptocurrency south.
Cardano remains indecisive
Cardano price has seen a healthy uptick over the past 24 hours but is currently hovering under a critical resistance level. Therefore, ADA shows no bias.
Dogecoin bulls approach last line of defense
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows last seen in mid-April.
Ethereum Classic looks to continue its descent
Ethereum Classic price is overrun by sellers that pushed it to slice through a pivotal resistance area. Now, ETC might continue to head lower as bullish momentum seems to have vanished.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.