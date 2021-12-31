Bitcoin has rallied after registering a low overnight but bulls look exhausted as the bullish attempt did not make it even past $48k. Enjin has printed a nice upside leg but remain far from any significant polarity level as it barely looks impulsive from $2.55. Can it at least break $2.75? Cardano is not looking much different to enjin, however, the bounce from the low is making a different story intraday. Watch the video below now for all insights and scenarios:

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.