- Bitcoin (BTC) plunged since last week and has brought in the ED variation as our leading scenario for now. Many levels to keep an eye on, and several things can happen outside the short-term range. What has gotten more likely, is a fresh low.
- Quant (QNT) looks bullish instead, and it has been riding the trend since early June. But that does not necessarily mean it cannot go lower. In fact, after the completion -if not completed already- of the 5-wave upward move, a deep correction is likely.
