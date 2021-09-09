Many called the flash crash a simple correction. Others project that prices are prone to further declines. Truth be told, price action does not look as bullish as many want to believe right now. However, there are a few levels that can change all that. Watch the video below to find out what to look for:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3
The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.
ETH roars back to $4,000
A historical technical level offers ETH buyers a good entry point. Ethereum acts as a perfect buy-the-dip asset. Expect further upside for the altcoin towards $4,000.
Stellar bears to take control if $0.40 resistance holds
XLM price action struggles to regain a clear move towards the $0.40 level. Strong Ichimoku resistance levels ahead. The inside bar creates possibilities for both bulls and bears.
Analysts expect an impulsive Bitcoin bounce despite market-wide fear
The correction in the Bitcoin market highlights the need to book profits consistently along the rally. Despite the market-wide recovery, Bitcoin price is stagnating under resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.