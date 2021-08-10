Both BTC and ETH have been having a good run since the lows seen registering last month. With the majority of analysts and market participants expecting the bull run to continue, it is of great importance to look for alternative views. Watch the video below and find out what ew has in store for you:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC and altcoins begin to undo gains
Bitcoin price witnessed the second leg of its rally that originated on July 20 but failed to produce a convincing close above a crucial support level. Moreover, a technical indicator is flashing a sell signal, further supporting a downswing.
Dogecoin price flashes top signal, DOGE to consolidate before resuming rally
Dogecoin price could see further consolidation before continuing its rally. A technical indicator suggests that DOGE has printed a local top, and the canine-themed token could retest critical support levels before making its next big move.
VeChain targets $1 billion market as VET price contemplates 22% ascent
VeChain price is currently consolidating below the equilibrium as the bullish momentum slows down. While this sideways movement could lead to a breakout in either direction, investors can expect a move higher considering the general market structure of Bitcoin price and VeChain's new entrance into the Chinese pet food market.
Litecoin price eyes 21% ascent as LTC leveraged token undergoes reverse token split
Litecoin price is currently experiencing a decreased bullish momentum, which could result in a sideways movement or a pullback. While this retracement is necessary, it will provide buyers an opportunity to book profits and come back stronger.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.