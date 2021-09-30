Despite the recent upside printed in the prices on BTC and ENJ, it seems that the low is not in yet. A relief rally can be expected, however, it's projected to be short-lived unless certain levels get hit. Watch the video below to find out which zone you should be focusing one until my return:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Terra completes network update, bridging LUNA with Cosmos, Solana, and Polkadot
Terra’s upgrade to Columbus 5 is on, expected to bring more scalability and features for projects. Columbus 5 is Terra’s most significant one yet since it introduces a new “burn” policy.
Switzerland national postal service to debut crypto stamp on polygon
The Swiss crypto stamp is a digital collectible linked to a traditional physical stamp issued by the Swiss Post.
Chainlink to deceive investors as LINK price eyes 30% breakout
Chainlink price began its consolidation after a steep descent that started on September 7. This coiling up could be confusing to investors as LINK could pull a 180.
SafeMoon price has 26% gains on the table
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SAFEMOON will breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.