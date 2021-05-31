BTC and ADA have both turned a little mixed over the past few sessions, bringing bearish projections back on the table.  What do the current symmetrical structures tell us? All details in the video below:

 

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Three reasons why Ethereum could crash to $1,200

Three reasons why Ethereum could crash to $1,200

Ethereum price seems to have found support on the 21-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has paused the downswing momentarily. While a continuation of the rally seems logical, several on-chain metrics point to a rather off-putting outlook for ETH.

More Ethereum News

SafeMoon hints at reversal of its downswing

SafeMoon hints at reversal of its downswing

SafeMoon price is currently undecided on its directional bias and could sway either way. However, going by the general market structure of most cryptocurrencies, it is likely SAFEMOON will head higher.

More SafeMoon News

Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support

Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support

Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend.

More Dogecoin News

Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns

Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns

Ripple Labs, the company behind XRP, has scored another significant win against the United States Securities & Exchange Commission as the legal battle continues. 

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location