BTC and ADA have both turned a little mixed over the past few sessions, bringing bearish projections back on the table. What do the current symmetrical structures tell us? All details in the video below:
Three reasons why Ethereum could crash to $1,200
Ethereum price seems to have found support on the 21-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has paused the downswing momentarily. While a continuation of the rally seems logical, several on-chain metrics point to a rather off-putting outlook for ETH.
SafeMoon hints at reversal of its downswing
SafeMoon price is currently undecided on its directional bias and could sway either way. However, going by the general market structure of most cryptocurrencies, it is likely SAFEMOON will head higher.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend.
Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns
Ripple Labs, the company behind XRP, has scored another significant win against the United States Securities & Exchange Commission as the legal battle continues.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.