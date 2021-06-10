BTC and ADA have been quite bullish over the past few blocks of trading, suggesting the correction might be over. Is it too early to think that? What should trades look for to get a better perspective. All details in the video below:
Ripple bulls respite to end with blast off to $0.98
XRP price saw a healthy run-up after bleeding excessively over the past three weeks. Investors seem to be booking profits, which has stifled the recent run-up. If this continues, Ripple could bounce off two crucial support levels and restart its uptrend.
Cardano eyes 25% gains despite recent slowdown
Cardano price shows a bullish structure despite the mayhem caused in late May. ADA set up a higher low on June 8, followed by a quick upswing, a common theme across the crypto market.
Polygon might retrace before rallying 25%
MATIC price experienced a minor upswing on Wednesday but failed to entice the sidelined investors to jump on board. Additionally, Polygon did not retest a crucial supply barrier during this uptrend, which could indicate that a minor retracement seems likely.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Since June, Shiba Inu price has been locked in a descending channel but holding the outstanding May 19 support during the new selling wave in the cryptocurrency complex. The resulting bounce has stalled at the apex line of a previous symmetrical triangle, a level that served as support in late May.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.