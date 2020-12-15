Cycle from November 26, 2020 low in Bitcoin remains in progress as a 5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structure. Up from November 26 low, wave 1 ended at 19918 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 17580.5. Internal subdivision of wave 2 unfolded as a regular flat. Wave ((a)) ended at 18100, wave ((b)) ended at 19621 and wave ((c)) of 2 ended at 17580.5.
Wave ((c)) of the flat correction ended at the 100% – 161.8% extension of wave ((a)), as indicated with the blue box. Since then, Bitcoin has started to turn higher from the blue box in wave 3. Up from wave 2 low at 17580.5, wave (i) ended at 18136.33 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 17865.21. The crypto currency then resumed higher in wave (iii) towards 19416.64, and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 18979.21. Expect the crypto currency to end wave (v) soon with a few more high and this should complte wave ((i)) of 3 in higher degree.
The crypto currency should then pullback in wave ((ii) to correct cycle from December 11 low before the rally resumes. As far as wave 2 pivot low at 17580.5 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside.
Bitcoin 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Video
Bitcoin’s corrective period may last until January 2021 as BTC whales continue to realize profits
Bitcoin has recently reclaimed the position above $19,000 and even extended the price action towards $19,500. However, a reversal seems imminent according to key on-chain metrics, which call for caution in the coming few weeks.
ADA on the cusp of a reversal to $0.13
Cardano has recovered considerably from the December low formed at $0.13. The gradual return of the bulls, however, seems to have stalled at $0.15. Hence, a correction seems to be building momentum with the downside eyeing $0.13.
OMG squashed under intense overhead pressure
OMG Network’s recovery has been cut short on under $3.4. A correction is underway amid a strengthening bearish grip. If push comes to shove and immediate support fails to come into the picture, OMG/USD might revisit $2.6 (November’s buyer congestion zone).
AAVE to retest all-time high if the support of $81 holds
Aave (AAVE) is the 27th digital asset with a current market capitalization of $1 billion. The native token of the pioneer DeFi protocol focused on decentralized lending bottomed at $70 on December 11 amid the sell-off on the cryptocurrency market and recovered to $85.6 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.