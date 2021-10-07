Short-term Elliott wave view in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) suggests the rally from September 21, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from Sept 21 low, wave 1 ended at 45159.90 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 40693.27. Wave 3 is currently in progress with internal subdivision as 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 44377.70 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 40750. The crypto currency then extends higher in wave ((iii)) towards 49225.55 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 46900.
Up from wave ((iv)), wave (i) ended at 51914.68 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 50428.64. The crypto currency then extends higher in wave (iii) towards 55800. Expect wave (iv) dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for 1 more leg higher to end wave (v) of ((v)) of 3. Bitcoin should then pullback in larger degree wave 4 to correct cycle from September 24 low before the rally resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 40772.78 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
BTCUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
BTCUSD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price must return to $66 to keep bullish momentum
AVAX price remains one of the best performing altcoins during the second half of 2021. But its price action over the past two weeks leaves much to be desired and could be a warning of sustained congestion or a future correction. return to $66 would confirm a resumption of the uptrend.
SafeMoon price to extend rally toward $0.0000022
SafeMoon price, like most of the cryptocurrency market, continues to ride a bullish wave towards new multi-week highs. SafeMoon has gained over 70% since creating a new all-time low back on September 29th. SafeMoon price has performed beautifully ...
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Ethereum price has finally caught up with Bitcoin’s price action by displaying a bullish condition within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. There were some concerns about whether Ethereum was positioning for a bull trap, but those fears were mainly laid to rest.
Polkadot to breakout with bullish updates in the DOT ecosystem
The eleventh Parachain auction on Kusama starts today. eToro, the social trading platform, listed DOT on October 4. A key project in the DOT ecosystem, Polkabridge has announced a partnership with Harmony Blockchain.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.