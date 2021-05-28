Bitcoin has seen a big sell-off in the last few weeks but it appears that resistances may not be broken so easily as recent intraday recovery looks corrective. In fact, on some important markets we see impulsive sell-off, meaning corrections can be deeper after bear market rally.
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hangs between whales accumulation and miners woes
Bitcoin price seems to be recuperating from the losses witnessed last week. While institutional investors’ ETF applications are helping bolster the adoption curve and hasten the process, several on-chain metrics combined with the developments surrounding regulating BTC mining in China and Iran has put a nail in the recovery’s coffin.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC positioned for 20% upswing
Ethereum Classic price has seen an eye-catching rally since its swing low on May 23. This upswing has overcome multiple resistance barriers and pierced a tough supply zone. ETC needs to move above this resistance area to continue with this bullish run.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple consolidates as bulls remain subdued
XRP price is hovering below a critical supply zone, extending from $1.094 to $1.183. The inability of Ripple bulls has led to a sideways movement so far. Even a decisive close above $1.183 does not promise a swift upswing.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.