Today we will talk about ShitCoins in the Crypto market, which we see them approaching strong and important support zone within a complex W-X-Y Elliott wave corrective pattern.

W-X-Y is a 7-swing Elliott wave structure, also commonly called a double zigzag correction. A double zigzag WXY is a 3-3-3 pattern. The first W, second X, and third leg Y all subdivide in 3 waves (A)-(B)-(C).

As you can see, Crypto market is in a big sideways corrective consolidation that can be coming to an end soon . ALTcoins are currently the weakest due to BTC dominance, so looking at the ShitCoin Index chart, we can clearly see a complex W-X-Y corrective pattern in progress, where we are currently tracking final wave (C) of Y that can break below July 2021 lows before we will see a bullish reversal in May/June 2022. Trade well!

Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!