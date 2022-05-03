Today we will talk about ShitCoins in the Crypto market, which we see them approaching strong and important support zone within a complex W-X-Y Elliott wave corrective pattern.
W-X-Y is a 7-swing Elliott wave structure, also commonly called a double zigzag correction. A double zigzag WXY is a 3-3-3 pattern. The first W, second X, and third leg Y all subdivide in 3 waves (A)-(B)-(C).
As you can see, Crypto market is in a big sideways corrective consolidation that can be coming to an end soon . ALTcoins are currently the weakest due to BTC dominance, so looking at the ShitCoin Index chart, we can clearly see a complex W-X-Y corrective pattern in progress, where we are currently tracking final wave (C) of Y that can break below July 2021 lows before we will see a bullish reversal in May/June 2022. Trade well!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
