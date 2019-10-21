The new low potentially can end a corrective decline from the high made at $17.14. Before the current decline I was targeting a move towards $9.00 - 8.00 and BTC/USD to test $7400. I felt a substantial pullback would be needed to shake off the Johnny-come-lately's (bulls that buy into the euphoria of a 5th wave). So far we have seen a substantial pullback and likely to have kicked off many of the bulls that bought into the spike into $17.41.
The more pessimism, the better, to establish a significant low, you want the masses to be again following the status quo. So the same traders that chased into the spike at $17.41 are the same traders that are selling or bearish after a substantial pullback. Nothing moves in straight lines.
'For your gain, someone has to feel the pain'.
A strong rally above $10.50, then $12.00 is needed to further support a move higher, although an initial advance in 5 waves would be a great start to suggest a low is in place for the end to wave Y.
The content of this article is for educational purposes only, the information supplied shall not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any security or financial instrument. Wavepatterntraders will not be held responsible for any losses occurring from the information provided within the article. The information expressed within the article is solely the opinion of the author/owner. Wavepatterntraders are not registered investment advisers. Readers are strongly urged to consult an investment consultant before making any financial decisions or investments.
