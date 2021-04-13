Elliott Wave Analysis: Impulsive Five-Wave Cycle on Bitcoin Gold ; More Upside After A Pullback

Hello traders! Cryptocurrencies are in a massive rally and one of them is also Bitcoin Gold , where we see room for more gains within a five-wave cycle; we just have to be aware of a potential pullback in wave 4 which can be quite big looking at the logarithmic scale chart. Well, what we want to say is that BTGUSD remains bullish while it's trading in that EW channel and any decline should be only a temporary pause within higher degree trend, before we will see a continuation higher for wave 5.

