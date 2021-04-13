Elliott Wave Analysis: Impulsive Five-Wave Cycle on Bitcoin Gold ; More Upside After A Pullback

Hello traders!
Cryptocurrencies are in a massive rally and one of them is also Bitcoin Gold, where we see room for more gains within a five-wave cycle; we just have to be aware of a potential pullback in wave 4 which can be quite big looking at the logarithmic scale chart. Well, what we want to say is that BTGUSD remains bullish while it's trading in that EW channel and any decline should be only a temporary pause within higher degree trend, before we will see a continuation higher for wave 5.
Bu humble and trade well!
The cryptocurrency market has finally hit a $2 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever as most of the top coins established new all-time highs. The much-hyped Coinbase IPO (Initial Public Offering) will be live on Wednesday, April 14, and it already seems to have helped the industry.
Cardano had a significant 10% breakout already in the past 48 hours and aims for more. The digital asset faces a robust resistance trend line on the 12-hour chart that has rejected the price several times in the past month.
TRON has managed to establish a strong 4-hour uptrend since April 7 and faces practically no resistance ahead. However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal in the past 12 hours that could shift the odds in favor of the bulls.
XLM price has surged nearly 90% after bouncing off the ascending parallel channel’s lower boundary. The recent upswing has generated a new yearly high at $0.656 after toppling the old one at $0.608. A 23% climb could see Stellar tap the demand barrier at $0.779, coinciding with the setup’s middle line.
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.