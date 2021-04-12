Elliott wave analysis: EUR/USD can see more upside, as 10 year US yields slows down

EURUSD is recovering recovery very nicely after a completed five-wave structure within wave C last week when pair turned sharply out of a downward channel. We see an impulsive price action which means that pair will likely see even more gains after wave B/2 pullback this week. Of course, we should not forget on 10 year US yields which is the main driver of the markets for the last few weeks, but looks like that even here trend can be in a temporary reversal mode after recently broken trendline support.

EURUSD 4h

10 year US yields

