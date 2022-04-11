In this Elliott Wave video analysis, I will talk about cryptocurrencies, in which will cover Bitcoin miners’ outflows who were massive lately, so miners want to sell or exchange bitcoin for something else. At the same time, I see an even “strong” Luna now in the late stages of an uptrend from an Elliott wave theory perspective. It appears there is a chance for a deeper pullback on cryptos.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!

To enable screen reader support, press Ctrl+Alt+Z To learn about keyboard shortcuts, press Ctrl+slash