BTC/USD made a sharp, and strong drop recently, which made us change our former view on the cryptocurrency. We are observing a strong drop into a wave C of a bigger, complex correction which can be fully seen on the daily chart. Despite strong weakness, price is approaching potential support/turning point region near the 8500/8000 area, where bears may slow down, and bulls take over.
BTC/USD, 4h
If you like what we do, then you can subscribe to our webpage at EW-Forecast. Also we have a special TRIAL offer for Crypto services and for FX services.
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The market moves backward to December 2018
Of the 3+1 assets that I analyze daily, only the ETH/BTC and BTC/USD pairs remain above their 200-period simple averages. In the case of ETH and XRP, the recent declines have sent prices well-below these medium-term support levels.
IOTA shows market prowess teasing a descending trendline breakout
Cryptocurrencies are mostly in the red on Thursday. However, few selected digital assets are daring to stay in the green and they include IOTA and Bitcoin Gold (BTG).
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls stop short of $170.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.3 billion has been moving in a tight range as the recovery from the recent low stopped short of $170.00.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2400 amid tepid recovery
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.6 billion gained over 3% of its value after a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin is changing hands at $0.2450, still over 16% lower from this time a week ago.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.