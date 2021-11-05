Not much of change in the Crypto market, it's still at the highs and there can be still room for slightly higher intraday levels, but keep in mind that we are at strong resistance zone, so a reversal down may occur anytime soon.

After recent intraday shakeout, BTCUSD looks more and more like a bullish triangle pattern within wave 4, so be aware of a jump, maybe final one back to highs for wave 5.

Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis #count 1

However, with one eye we are still tracking intraday count #2, just in case if this is still bearish setup formation with leading diagonal in wave A/1 from the highs followed by a corrective rally in B/2 that can now face more weakness within wave C/3, but only below channel support line and 59k level.

Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis #count 2

