Not much of change in the Crypto market, it's still at the highs and there can be still room for slightly higher intraday levels, but keep in mind that we are at strong resistance zone, so a reversal down may occur anytime soon.
After recent intraday shakeout, BTCUSD looks more and more like a bullish triangle pattern within wave 4, so be aware of a jump, maybe final one back to highs for wave 5.
Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis #count 1
However, with one eye we are still tracking intraday count #2, just in case if this is still bearish setup formation with leading diagonal in wave A/1 from the highs followed by a corrective rally in B/2 that can now face more weakness within wave C/3, but only below channel support line and 59k level.
Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis #count 2
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC coils up as hype moves from ETF to Metaverse
Bitcoin price has spent roughly two weeks consolidating around a psychological barrier and shows no affinity to move higher or lower. This indecision indicates reduced volatility and that an explosive move is on its way. One possible fundamental driver for such a move could be the introduction of a spot Bitcoin ETF currently awaiting approval by the SEC.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Shiba Inu coin lost market capitalization to Dogecoin and slipped out of the top ten cryptocurrencies. Proponents consider SHIB highly centralized as the concentration of Shiba Inu holdings in whale wallets comes under scrutiny.
Polkadot price eyes 50% ascent contingent on a bounce from this crucial barrier
Polkadot price has shown strength over the past few days despite the big crypto’s weakness, and Polkadot’s recent upswing has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a new leg-up.
XLM consolidates as Stellar waits for breakout to $0.55
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Stellar might go next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.