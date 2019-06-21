Elliott Wave Analysis: BITCOIN and BTCFutures Suggest A Reversal!

At the start of each trading session, you will receive an email with the author's new posts.

Interested in active FX or CRYPTO Elliott Wave labeled charts on a daily basis? Now it's your time; we have a SPECIAL offer; 50% Off on FX and Crypto markets. Check Elliott Wave Forecast website for more details.

If we take a look on intraday BTC Futures and BTCUSD charts, we can clearly see a five-wave cycle within the final wave »v«, so be very careful around projected 10000 target area, from where we might face a bigger decline, ideally at the end of this week.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.