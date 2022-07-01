The last purchase by the Central American country had been in May.

El Salvador purchased 80 bitcoin at $19,000 each, President Nayib Bukele said on Thursday.

“Bitcoin is the future. Thank you for selling cheap,” Bukele tweeted, and accompanied the text with screenshots of 40 purchases made on Thursday, which totalled $1.52 million. El Salvador bought today 80 #BTC at $19,000 each!#Bitcoin is the future!



Thank you for selling cheap pic.twitter.com/ZHwr0Ln1Ze — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 1, 2022