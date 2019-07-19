ECB official: Facebook Inc.’s Libra will only launch after global regulators’ concerns have been met

- Libra potential means that “You’ve got to be safe, robust and resilient from day one,” Coeure.
- Digital assets around the world are subjected to different regulations.
Discussions surrounding Libra have just begun even though they seem to be already the peak. According to Reuters Facebook has a task to clear the concerns from global regulators for Libra to launch. Some of these concerns are money laundering, privacy, and financial stability.
Benoit Coeure, the European Central Bank board member who currently chairs the international working group on Libra said an interview during the G7 Group meeting that “prolonged discussions’ are warranted in this case because Facebook global reach demands safety and robustness.
“You’ve got to be safe, robust and resilient from day one,” Coeure stated. “It’s not a learning process: either it works or it doesn’t.”
Regulators are concerned that users on Facebook could send money using a pseudonym hence encouraging money laundering or even finance terrorism. The regulators also want to know if Facebook and the Libra Association have the ability to keep the integrity of the reserves. Besides, will user privacy and ownership rights be protected?
“Down the road we might find that there are gaps or inconsistencies that would require a prolonged discussion by regulators on how to do it differently, He said.
Coeure added:
“Authorities are not going to let any such projects happen before we have answers to our questions and before we have the right regulatory framework.”
Digital assets around the world are subjected to different regulations. There exists not clear guideline to oversee the new technology. Some countries like Malt have set up specific rules while other nations prefer to use the current financial regulations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Opportunity in Bitcoin for bargain hunters
First, the strong bullish move yesterday by Bitcoin, which gained more than $1,000 in 60 minutes. The movement has placed the BTC/USD pair above all major moving averages and opens the door to further rises in the absence of relevant resistance.
Ripple’s XRP recovery from April lows marks the beginning to breakout
Ripple has dived massively from the recent highs. The breakout above both the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-D and the 100 SMA 1-D propelled XRP past critical hurdles. For the first in 2019, the price exchanged hands above $0.5.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD oversold and ready to bounce
Litecoin is showing signs of exhaustion from the downtrend experienced from the beginning of July. Recovery to June highs around $146 has been impossible with the path of least resistance having an affinity to the south.
Ethereum 2.0 January 3, 2020 launch date remains unconfirmed
The Ethereum ecosystem is preparing for what is known as the biggest milestone for the network, Ethereum 2.0. The new protocol is still in the development stages and researchers have recently told the community that it is possible that there will be a delay in the launch.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.