The European Central Bank (ECB) said it will move from discussion to exploration in its plans to develop a digital euro.
-
The ECB decided to start the investigation phase of a euro-zone central bank digital currency (CBDC), which will last 24 months, an announcement Wednesday said.
-
The ECB has been discussing the potential launch of a CBDC for the 19 euro countries since the beginning of this year. President Christine Lagarde said in March that one could be launched within four years.
-
"We will commit the resources necessary to design a marketable product," ECB board member Fabio Panetta said in a blog post. "But a decision about whether or not to issue a digital euro will only come at a later stage. And in any event, a digital euro would complement cash, not replace it."
-
Research by the central bank last year highlighted a drop in the usage of cash since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic attributable for an acceleration in the long-term decline.
-
The ECB said prior experimentation suggested that an architecture "combining centralized and decentralized elements are possible."
-
The move from discussion to exploration of a CBDC is one that numerous other central banks including those of the U.K. and Japan have made in the past year.
-
Among major economies, China leads the way in its advancement of CBDC plans. South Korea and Sweden both appear to have moved from exploration to testing in recent months.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating like most of the altcoins but has provided healthy moves to capitalize on. SHIB is currently trading above two significant support barriers that could have triggered massive rallies in the past.
Polygon contemplates 18% rebound
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing, indicating the presence of bears. The recent correction exacerbated the sell-off, leading to a breakdown of the range low.
Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.
SafeMoon bulls lack conviction, directional bias disappears
SafeMoon price seems to have lost its charm after setting up a swing low on June 22. Since this point, SAFEMOON has continued to trade close to the lower range. A breakdown of this barrier might confirm the start of a downtrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.