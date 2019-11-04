DX.Exchange temporally halts services to seek a merger or sell the company entirely

DX.Exchange closes its doors following ten months after launch.

Trading services and deposits have been halted but withdrawals are allowed via the companies official email address.

The cryptocurrency exchange powered by Nasdaq according to a report by BeInCrypto is shutting down. DX.Exchange has been in operation over the last ten months. The management of the company cites financial hurdles as the reason behind the closure. The closure, is, however, temporally to allow for the company to seek either a buyer or a possible merger.

“We must inform the community that the board of directors of DX.Exchange has decided to temporarily close the exchange as we pursue a merger or outright sell of the company,” a blog post announcement said. “The costs of providing the required level of security, support and technology is not economically feasible on our own.”

The exchange has already removed trading services. Deposits are also not allowed but funds within the exchange will be remitted back to the users. The exchange was built using Nasdaq's trading technology in collaboration with company’s in-house development team.