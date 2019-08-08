Drug dealers on the black market have pleaded guilty and give up crypto proceeds

Couple have pleaded guilty to seeing illegal drugs on the dark web for cryptocurrency.

They are said to have accepted Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) for their illegal activity.

A couple from California have pleaded guilty to selling drugs on the dark market for exchange of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

The charges were announced by the United States Department of Justice within a press release on Aug. 6. In terms of the announcement, it detailed that Jabari Monson has pleaded guilty to conspiring in the distribution of controlled substances, while Saudia Monson plead guilty to violating the Travel Act.

It was alleged that they used both mail and the internet to distribute controlled substances; cocaine, cocaine base, methamphetamine and marijuana through multiple vendor accounts on the dark-web marketplace Dream Market for about half a year.

The announcement details that Jabari’s subject to a maximum sentence is 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine, with Saudia’s is five years in prison accompanied by a $250,000 fine.