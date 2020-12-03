The S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Thursday that it intends to launch cryptocurrency indices in 2021.

The new products will use data from Lukka, a New York-based virtual currency company.

It seems that the S&P Dow Jones Indices is the latest company to join the cryptocurrency craze. It plans to launch indices for more than 550 of the top traded coins and clients will be able to work with them to create customized indices.

Lukka and the S&P Dow Jones Indices have joined hands to provide cryptocurrency users with more reliable pricing data which will also make it far easier for new investors to join the space. Additionally, both companies hope to reduce some of the risks of such a volatile market.

With digital assets such as cryptocurrencies becoming a rapidly emerging asset class, the time is right for independent, reliable and user-friendly benchmarks

More and more companies seem to be attracted to Bitcoin as it continues to trade close to all-time highs having soared by more than 150% in the past year. Cryptocurrencies have attracted a lot of interest from large financial institutions in 2020 and many of them have started to hold Bitcoin.