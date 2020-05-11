Double-Edged coin: Could Bitcoin’s halving defy COVID-19 investment fears?

Welcome to the new age of Bitcoin investing. May was the month that saw the cryptocurrency’s latest ‘halving’ event: a pre-programmed process that sees the number of tokens awarded to those who maintain the Bitcoin network cut in half, but what will this transformation mean for the cryptocurrency markets at a time of economic turmoil?

The Bitcoin Halving, in a Nutshell

The Bitcoin halving event was the third of its kind since the cryptocurrency was created over 10 years ago, and it saw the denomination of Bitcoins awarded to the ‘miners’ that maintain the network halved - falling from 12.5 Bitcoins per block to 6.25.

The previous time such a halving event occurred for Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency was yet to set on its resounding surge towards almost $20,000 in value back in 2017. While there could certainly be a correlation to be found between past halving events and boosting in coin value, analysts are torn over what 2020’s halving event will bring in terms of prosperity.

Muneeb Ali, founder and CEO of Blockstack, a decentralized computing network, believes that the halving event may have come at a significant time for prospective investors. “If the Bitcoin network continues to grow in strength and the price continues its upward trend after the halving, it could be a huge signal to the general public that Bitcoin and blockchain are not one-off trends; they’re long term, cyclical phenomena,” Ali explained.

Although Bitcoin’s halving has been written into the cryptocurrency’s framework since its inception, the arrival of this significant moment in the coin’s lifecycle has managed to come at a time of widespread economic turmoil and international stock market jitters.

“It has never been a more fitting time to let people genuinely ponder the benefits of Bitcoin. While Bitcoin halves, average citizens, especially in western societies, are being forced to consider the question, ‘What is money?’ As governments are artificially propping up the stock market to save people’s pensions and checks for every household are being printed out of thin air, the illusion of sound money is being laid bare for the world to see,” Ali elaborates.

The Prospect of Volatility

As the world begins to come to terms with an economic climate akin to the levels seen in the Great Depression, Bitcoin’s halving could provide the shot in the arm that the bearish crypto community has been looking for as a means of propelling away from the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Bitcoin’s halving has carried a similarly divisive effect on market analysts, with different conclusions being drawn for the cryptocurrency’s longer-term future. Could another rally similar to 2017 be on the cards? Will the halving help to awaken the crypto giant following the fall of Facebook’s Libra campaign?

One certainty in the short term is that there’s going to be plenty of market volatility as Coronavirus fears couple with investor optimism. As the chart above shows, Bitcoin’s become prone to violent swings in value by as much as 20% throughout the month of May.

Rich Rosenblum, co-head of trading at GSR, a Hong Kong-based crypto market trader, said of the volatility: "The move back down to $8,000 wasn’t a big surprise. It’s likely that we’re going to see increased volatility through May, with the pandemic, ongoing stimulus measures and the halving."

Time to Invest?

Given the havoc wreaked by Coronavirus, and how it’s affected the fortunes of crypto-investors, could it be worth waiting until there are clear signs that the markets are recovering before buying into Bitcoin?

When it comes to finding value amidst the crisis, very few markets have shown the power of recovery better than crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

After initial drops down to values of $4,000 during the height of the COVID-19 panic, Bitcoin has more than doubled in price ahead of its scheduled halving.

As more traditional assets stumble in the short term, cryptocurrencies are back to trading at similar levels as to prior to the crisis. While stock investors are discussing where to ‘catch the bottom’ of shares before they recover, Bitcoin’s lowest point is long gone.

The wider economic recovery will be a long one for many businesses and national economies. Heavy spending on supporting workers will lead to the enforcement of austerity measures and limited spending. This could hinder the prosperity of traditional markets outside of the realms of healthcare and remote technology - driving investors to look further afield for growth potential.

Bitcoin’s halving represents a new start for the cryptocurrency and a brand new opportunity for investors to buy into an asset that has continually shown bouncebackability. Memories of 2017’s bull run may seem like a lifetime ago considering the wider financial climate, but there’s no time like the present to recapture some financial optimism for the future.