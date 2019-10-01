After early morning losses, yesterday Bitcoin touched the $7,701 level, never to look back. This reversal was the trigger for the rest of the cryptocurrencies to find new buyers. Almost unanimously, all altcoins change its flag to bullish and most of them are advancing over 5% as compared to 24 hours before. The market capitalization moved to $223.6 billion in a day of over $32 billion traded volume.
The current Dominance is as follows:
BTC: 69.49
ETH: 9.04%
XRP: 5.16%
BCH: 1.91%
LTC: 1.66%
EOS: 1.29%
Others: 11.46%
Hot news
Today there are two BitPay-related news pieces. One is positive and the other not so. On the positive side, a contelegraph.com article says BitPay has been confirmed compliant with SOC2 criteria, which means it is certified regarding confidentiality, security, privacy, processing integrity, and availability as defined by the standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts. On the negative side, the new Bitcoin upgrade proposal disables BIP70 support, which was the addressing format enforced by BitPay to its users.
Venezuela will soon be ready to allow its citizens to pay using cryptocurrencies. That was stated in a recent speech by President Nicolás Maduro. "The finance minister and Venezuela's central bank have new instruments which we will activate very soon so that everyone can do banking transactions, as well as national and international payments through the central bank's accounts,"
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin
Bitcoin made a bullish engulfing candlestick yesterday on high volume, after touching its previous 7,500 bottom. That reversal also created a double bottom figure. Now the price is bouncing back from the 200-Day MA line in a possible consolidating movement.
On the 4H chart, we see the price has crossed from the -3SD up to the +3SD Bollinger line. That was a very high overextension of the prices which, obviously, has to be corrected by the market. That means it, possibly, will travel towards the mean value, at about the 8,200 support level. The MACD and Bollinger Bands are in tune and signal the start of a new bullish leg. That scenario can be maintained provided the 8,200 support is not breached.
Ethereum
Ethereum has mimicked Bitcoin's movements, although with less enthusiasm. The price moved yesterday from about $165 up to $181, closing at the high of the day. Today, after the price moved to touch $180 is retrading below yesterday's close and seemingly heading towards the Bollinger mean line and $176 support. The current trend is bullish since the price is making new higher highs and lows, and the technical indicators are in tune with the price action. Therefore, the most probable movement after this consolidation is a new thrust to $190 and higher.
Ripple made a very large bullish candlestick yesterday, to, next, creating a series of small bodies that point to a consolidation after a large overextension of the price. We assume the $0.25 support will hold the prices, so it is a question of waiting for a new leg up, provided there is no bitter surprise on the Bitcoin. MACD and Bollinger Bands point to an increase in volatility and an upward bias.
Litecoin
Litecoin moved up yesterday, helped by the bullishness of Bitcoin but we can see on its chart that it is still moving in the upper side of a trading range. That makes its underlying trend bearish. To counteract this view, we see that MACD is in a bull phase and also the price moving near the +1SD Bollinger line, but I tend to give more credit to the underlying trend, which is still bearish in the daily timeframe.
To follow:
Interesting crypto-assets moving up with strength: Link, NANO, NEO, ALGO, and MIOTA.
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bakkt launch triggered September’s plunge
Bitcoin bulls push for recovery from September’s dive but the upside is still limited. Two of the most notable events in September were the launch of Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures ...
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD hovers above $180.00 further downside correction is possible
ETH/USD hit $186.06 during early Asian hours before retreating to $180.33 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $19.4 billion has gained over 6% since this time Monday on the back of the global recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD bulls claw back ground, fight for $8.00
Strong bullish momentum helped NEO climb to the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at at $7.8 with over 10% gains on a day-on-day basis. The coin touched $8.15 during early Asian hours but failed to hold the ground above critical resistance.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD hit a pause button after strong recovery on Monday
Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.