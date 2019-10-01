After early morning losses, yesterday Bitcoin touched the $7,701 level, never to look back. This reversal was the trigger for the rest of the cryptocurrencies to find new buyers. Almost unanimously, all altcoins change its flag to bullish and most of them are advancing over 5% as compared to 24 hours before. The market capitalization moved to $223.6 billion in a day of over $32 billion traded volume.

The current Dominance is as follows:

BTC: 69.49

ETH: 9.04%

XRP: 5.16%

BCH: 1.91%

LTC: 1.66%

EOS: 1.29%

Others: 11.46%

Hot news

Today there are two BitPay-related news pieces. One is positive and the other not so. On the positive side, a contelegraph.com article says BitPay has been confirmed compliant with SOC2 criteria, which means it is certified regarding confidentiality, security, privacy, processing integrity, and availability as defined by the standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts. On the negative side, the new Bitcoin upgrade proposal disables BIP70 support, which was the addressing format enforced by BitPay to its users.

Venezuela will soon be ready to allow its citizens to pay using cryptocurrencies. That was stated in a recent speech by President Nicolás Maduro. "The finance minister and Venezuela's central bank have new instruments which we will activate very soon so that everyone can do banking transactions, as well as national and international payments through the central bank's accounts,"

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

Bitcoin made a bullish engulfing candlestick yesterday on high volume, after touching its previous 7,500 bottom. That reversal also created a double bottom figure. Now the price is bouncing back from the 200-Day MA line in a possible consolidating movement.

On the 4H chart, we see the price has crossed from the -3SD up to the +3SD Bollinger line. That was a very high overextension of the prices which, obviously, has to be corrected by the market. That means it, possibly, will travel towards the mean value, at about the 8,200 support level. The MACD and Bollinger Bands are in tune and signal the start of a new bullish leg. That scenario can be maintained provided the 8,200 support is not breached.

Ethereum

Ethereum has mimicked Bitcoin's movements, although with less enthusiasm. The price moved yesterday from about $165 up to $181, closing at the high of the day. Today, after the price moved to touch $180 is retrading below yesterday's close and seemingly heading towards the Bollinger mean line and $176 support. The current trend is bullish since the price is making new higher highs and lows, and the technical indicators are in tune with the price action. Therefore, the most probable movement after this consolidation is a new thrust to $190 and higher.

Ripple

Ripple made a very large bullish candlestick yesterday, to, next, creating a series of small bodies that point to a consolidation after a large overextension of the price. We assume the $0.25 support will hold the prices, so it is a question of waiting for a new leg up, provided there is no bitter surprise on the Bitcoin. MACD and Bollinger Bands point to an increase in volatility and an upward bias.

Litecoin

Litecoin moved up yesterday, helped by the bullishness of Bitcoin but we can see on its chart that it is still moving in the upper side of a trading range. That makes its underlying trend bearish. To counteract this view, we see that MACD is in a bull phase and also the price moving near the +1SD Bollinger line, but I tend to give more credit to the underlying trend, which is still bearish in the daily timeframe.

To follow:

Interesting crypto-assets moving up with strength: Link, NANO, NEO, ALGO, and MIOTA.

100% Anonymous Trading on EagleFX - Trade NOW!