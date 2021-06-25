The complaint said that Michael Yusko III used bank accounts held in the name of several companies to sell cryptocurrencies for profit.
The U.S. Justice Department filed charges against a New Orleans man for operating an illegal money transmitting business, it announced on Thursday.
In a complaint submitted in United States District Court for Louisiana’s Eastern District, the DOJ said that over a nearly two-year period, Michael Yusko III used bank accounts registered to a company he owned, Louisiana-based Nervous Light Capital, and other companies “to sell bitcoin (BTC, +8.55%), ethereum (ETH, +6.44%) and other cyptocurrencies for profit.” The complaint also named Ready Demolition LLC, Patriot Concrete Pumping, Praetorian Energy and Hudson Oak Partners.
The complaint said that Yusko did not comply with federal money transmitting business registration requirements while operating his business from about August 2017 to June 13, 2019.
Money transmitting businesses must register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which is part of the U.S. Treasury Department.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
