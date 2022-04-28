Dogecoin is seeing renewed activity from whales, or large holders of the meme-focused cryptocurrency, according to on-chain data tracked by analytics firm IntoTheBlock.
The number of transactions with a value of at least $100,000 rose to 2,440 on Monday, the highest since Jan. 14.
"The number of large transactions is a relevant metric tracking the count of transactions greater than $100,000," IntoTheBlock's explainer says. "Since this sum of money is not available to the average retail trader on-chain, the indicator acts as a proxy to the number of whales' and institutional players' transactions."
The agreement to buy Twitter by Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was announced Monday, and could have galvanized whale activity in dogecoin. The cryptocurrency jumped 19% that day, biggest single-day gain since Oct. 28, according to data provided by TradingView.
"Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which has played a key role in crypto discourse and has adopted the asset class, has spurred speculation about possible implications," crypto derivatives firm FRNT Financial's daily newsletter dated April 26 said. "For example, a number of DOGE-related profiles have circulated an exchange on Twitter where Musk responded 'that would be [sick]' to the suggestion of replacing the social media platform's blue bird logo 'to a doge.'"
"Speculation about any role DOGE may play at a Musk-owned Twitter has also been spurred by some media outlets," FRNT said.
Musk is an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrencies and a longtime dogecoin fan.
In December, Musk, in response to a CoinDesk article, tweeted "Dooooge," suggesting the dog-themed cryptocurrency could help retail investors bypass high Ethereum transaction costs and access decentralized finance.
In an interview with Time magazine last year, Musk said dogecoin is better suited for transactions than Bitcoin.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price to reward patient buyers with 70% gains
Dogecoin price seems to be having trouble breaking out of the popular bullish pattern on the weekly time frame despite the recent rally. Even after a successful move higher, DOGE needs to flip this immediate hurdle to reach its target.
Can Zilliqa price recover above this key level and prevent a 45% nosedive?
Zilliqa price dropped below a significant level, indicating that the buyers have lost the race. This development is key as it forecasts a massive crash for ZIL and its holders. Zilliqa price rallied roughly 400% as it exploded from $0.046 to $0.230.
ApeCoin price has professional traders sharpening their knives, here's why
APE is still headed north, but the technicals should be analyzed thoroughly to maximize potential profit. APE is currently trading at $19,80. Traders should expect a slight pull back into the $19.40 zone before an additional run-up towards $23.
Solana price has Smart Money traps embedded in the price action
Solana price could fall towards $80 to grab liquidity as the bulls have yet to show any interest in the $97 price levels. To create a climatic downslide, market makers could entice traders to open long positions in the coming weeks.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.