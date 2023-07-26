Meme cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE) jumped 10% on Tuesday, registering its biggest single-day gain since April 3, according to Binance data tracked by charting platform TradingView.
The cryptocurrency has gained 25% in two weeks amid speculation that the cryptocurrency could be used as a payment mechanism on the rebranded Twitter platform.
"As crypto is entering the summer lull that we initially expected for August, DOGE might be the summer’s highflyer as other crypto themes are taking a backseat. Musk is on a marketing tour in re-inventing Twitter," Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at Matrixport, said.
Traders seem to think the same, as evident from the pick-up in the perpetual futures market tied to DOGE.
The notional open interest, or the dollar value locked in the number of active perpetual futures contracts, has topped the $500 million mark for the first time since April 19, per data tracked by Coinglass. The tally has more than doubled in two weeks. In DOGE terms, open interest has surged to 6.2B, nearing the peak of 6.43B reached on April 8.
Open interest has surged indicating an influx of new money into the market. (Coinglass) (Coinglass)
A combination of an increase in open interest alongside a rise in price suggests an influx of new money into the market and is said to confirm an uptrend.
However, at press time, the open interest weighted-funding rates have dropped to zero, suggesting a balance between bullish long and bearish short positions.
Perhaps, DOGE may see a bull breather after the recent market-beating performance. Funding rates refer to the costs of holding long/short positions, with positive readings implying a dominance of longs.
Funding rate refers to cost of holding bullish long and bearish short positions in the perpetual futures market. Positive figure indicates longs are dominant and are paying shorts to keep their positions open. (Coinglass) (Coinglass)
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
Since Twitter's rebranding to X, several projects have come up, pumping and dumping as they pedal the ticker X. Among them, AI-X, X-Coin, and X token have recorded massive pumps and dumps, causing concern.
MATIC price is signaling a buying opportunity provided Bitcoin price falls below $29,000
MATIC price indicators show that the altcoin has cooled from the 17% rally of July 13. The MVRV ratio also dipped below the neutral line, and falling further could suggest a bounce back in price is likely.
Dogecoin price marks a 10% rally in 24 hours as DOGE whales make a comeback
Dogecoin price shot up by nearly 11% in a single day owing to external bullish cues as well as a sudden surge in performance from a key cohort of DOGE holders - the whales.
Shiba Inu price rises on speculation of Elon Musk's Twitter moves
Shiba Inu price is up 20% since mid-June, rallying north as Elon Musk continues to revamp Twitter. As part of ongoing changes, chatter around SHIB's involvement in the development has inspired optimism among traders.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.