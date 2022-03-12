Dogecoin price set for more losses as upside move gets rejected

Dogecoin price rocketed higher on relief headlines in the middle of the week but saw DOGE bears delivering a firm rejection.

DOGE price is set to dip further as $0.1000 will come under fire.

As long Russia keeps the door closed for compromises, expect price action to deteriorate further.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has had another rough patch this week after several headlines have left investors hanging out to dry, licking their wounds after what used to be a relief rally, got cut short with a firm rejection to the upside at $0.1255. With bulls unable to overcome this level, bears took charge and ran price action back to lower levels. With this, the squeeze to the downside keeps continuing with lower highs and lower lows, targeting the low from two weeks ago at $0.1067 and the monthly S1 support at $0.1010.

Any further deterioration will bring DOGE below $0.1000

Dogecoin price was on the cusp of breaking above $0.1255 and would have targeted $0.1400 in the process, testing the tops from previous weeks and the 55-day Simple Moving Average. But bulls were left out to dry after a relief rally that got sparked during the week on some positive headlines out of Ukraine, willing to cancel a few demands from their side. But Russia remained silenced, which triggered a significant rejection on the topside at $0.1255.

DOGE price has investors desperately looking for support, which could be found at $0.1067, the low from two weeks ago. Expect that level to be met with some bullish activity as for investors, it would make sense to go long and place their stops below the $0.1004 historical level and $0.1000 as psychological level. But at the same time, that activity opens up the door for bears to punch through, as those placed stops will attract bears and could see a falling-knife move with DOGE breaking below $0.1000 and tanking to $0.0700 at the monthly S2 support level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) keeps dipping lower at a slow pace.

DOGE/USD weekly chart

As talks are set to continue, a solution could be communicated at any moment, and that element needs to be factored in DOGE price action. Expect when that happens to see a short test and quick break above $0.1255, facing that feared $0.1400 area with two previous highs, the 55-day SMA and the monthly pivot all intersecting with one another. Depending on the impact of the headline, once through there, expect to see a rally continuing to possibly $0.2000 near the monthly R2 resistance and the 200-day SMA.