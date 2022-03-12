Dogecoin price set for more losses as upside move gets rejected

- Dogecoin price rocketed higher on relief headlines in the middle of the week but saw DOGE bears delivering a firm rejection.
- DOGE price is set to dip further as $0.1000 will come under fire.
- As long Russia keeps the door closed for compromises, expect price action to deteriorate further.
Dogecoin (DOGE) has had another rough patch this week after several headlines have left investors hanging out to dry, licking their wounds after what used to be a relief rally, got cut short with a firm rejection to the upside at $0.1255. With bulls unable to overcome this level, bears took charge and ran price action back to lower levels. With this, the squeeze to the downside keeps continuing with lower highs and lower lows, targeting the low from two weeks ago at $0.1067 and the monthly S1 support at $0.1010.
Any further deterioration will bring DOGE below $0.1000
Dogecoin price was on the cusp of breaking above $0.1255 and would have targeted $0.1400 in the process, testing the tops from previous weeks and the 55-day Simple Moving Average. But bulls were left out to dry after a relief rally that got sparked during the week on some positive headlines out of Ukraine, willing to cancel a few demands from their side. But Russia remained silenced, which triggered a significant rejection on the topside at $0.1255.
DOGE price has investors desperately looking for support, which could be found at $0.1067, the low from two weeks ago. Expect that level to be met with some bullish activity as for investors, it would make sense to go long and place their stops below the $0.1004 historical level and $0.1000 as psychological level. But at the same time, that activity opens up the door for bears to punch through, as those placed stops will attract bears and could see a falling-knife move with DOGE breaking below $0.1000 and tanking to $0.0700 at the monthly S2 support level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) keeps dipping lower at a slow pace.
DOGE/USD weekly chart
As talks are set to continue, a solution could be communicated at any moment, and that element needs to be factored in DOGE price action. Expect when that happens to see a short test and quick break above $0.1255, facing that feared $0.1400 area with two previous highs, the 55-day SMA and the monthly pivot all intersecting with one another. Depending on the impact of the headline, once through there, expect to see a rally continuing to possibly $0.2000 near the monthly R2 resistance and the 200-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price sits on thin ice as bears target $0.75
Cardano price continues to trend lower as bears appear to have gained complete control. The technicals suggest that the correction is not over, and ADA could head further south.
Shiba Inu price has investors sidelined in the wake of a catalyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action has not been in a sweet spot for investors this week. With whipsawing price action and bears still sitting on lucrative gains, investors got burned several times on false breakouts and mixed signals coming from both the markets and price action in SHIB.
SafeMoon price continues its bullish journey to $0.00164
SafeMoon price has lagged in its recovery, and lately, the uptrend seems to be going slowly. A continuation of this bounce seems plausible considering the consolidative nature of the big crypto.
Dogecoin price to provide another 20% in profits
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.