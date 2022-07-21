The developers of the Dogecoin (DOGE) project have released a new update for the core software, which improves security, efficiency and user interface.

This latest update, Dogecoin Core 1.14.6, went live early on Thursday, and all the network participants were urged to upgrade to the latest version. The new update comprises numerous security fixes, modifications to the existing fee structure and several new features.

A change in the wallet backup directory's configuration and a limit on the maximum number of addnode records are also among the "breaking changes." The amount of addnodes has been restricted to 800. An essential upgrade to DOGE's fee mechanism was included in the release: dust limits for all network participants have been reduced from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.

In the event of congestion, the memory management of the network has been enhanced, according to the Github paper. The document also reveals that the network now rejects buggy messages. Dogecoin Core developer Patrick Lodder wrote in a Github document that:

“This is a new minor version release, including important security updates and changes to network efficiency. All Dogecoin Core users – miners, services, relay operators and wallet users – are strongly recommended to upgrade.”

The "Doge Army" was overjoyed by the announcement, with "Doge father" Elon Musk particularly tweeting: "Upgrades!" The Dogecoin creator Billy Markus subsequently shared the story on Twitter, adding, "new version of dogecoin core released."

The upgrade comes on the heels of a recent spate of good sentiment in the Dogecoin community, which saw the introduction of memes to the Dogeverse, spurring a significant increase in network activity. The network processed over 80,000 transactions in 24 hours on Wednesday, for the first time since May 2021 this week as Whales continue to show interest.

The dog meme token is highly popular among Binance's biggest whales. Following the latest market rally, the network has seen a substantial increase in transactions worth more than $100,000.