The developers of the Dogecoin (DOGE) project have released a new update for the core software, which improves security, efficiency and user interface.
This latest update, Dogecoin Core 1.14.6, went live early on Thursday, and all the network participants were urged to upgrade to the latest version. The new update comprises numerous security fixes, modifications to the existing fee structure and several new features.
A change in the wallet backup directory's configuration and a limit on the maximum number of addnode records are also among the "breaking changes." The amount of addnodes has been restricted to 800. An essential upgrade to DOGE's fee mechanism was included in the release: dust limits for all network participants have been reduced from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
In the event of congestion, the memory management of the network has been enhanced, according to the Github paper. The document also reveals that the network now rejects buggy messages. Dogecoin Core developer Patrick Lodder wrote in a Github document that:
“This is a new minor version release, including important security updates and changes to network efficiency. All Dogecoin Core users – miners, services, relay operators and wallet users – are strongly recommended to upgrade.”
The "Doge Army" was overjoyed by the announcement, with "Doge father" Elon Musk particularly tweeting: "Upgrades!" The Dogecoin creator Billy Markus subsequently shared the story on Twitter, adding, "new version of dogecoin core released."
The upgrade comes on the heels of a recent spate of good sentiment in the Dogecoin community, which saw the introduction of memes to the Dogeverse, spurring a significant increase in network activity. The network processed over 80,000 transactions in 24 hours on Wednesday, for the first time since May 2021 this week as Whales continue to show interest.
The dog meme token is highly popular among Binance's biggest whales. Following the latest market rally, the network has seen a substantial increase in transactions worth more than $100,000.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin price bleeds with ECB's first rate hike in a decade
Bitcoin price slipped below $23,000 as the European Central Bank announced its first rate hike in eleven years. Rising inflation was the bank’s primary cause of concern, the move increased pressure on Bitcoin price.
LUNA holders watchout: Investigation in the Terra collapse catches investors off guard
South Korean prosecutors raided 15 entities linked to the collapse of Terraform Lab’s sister tokens, LUNA-UST. Their investigation and the raid on top Korean crypto exchanges was followed by a crash in LUNA price.
Where is Shiba Inu price headed after partnership with Marvel’s long-term collaborator
Shiba Inu announced a partnership with a world-class visualization studio to design and develop its highly-anticipated SHIB.io metaverse.
AVAX price rallies 50% in 10 days, here’s what could happen next
Avalanche price movies in unison with the rest of the market. The Ethereum-based gaming token still has more upside potential.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.