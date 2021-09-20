Crypto market is sharply down after we noticed an intraday corrective rally in "b"/"ii", so be aware of more downside pressure now, especially because of stock market sell-off. However, we are still tracking wave "c"/"iii" for now, but it still has to be finished by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree.
Crypto market 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
As per Elliott Wave analysis, DOGEUSD is still pointing lower as mentioned and highlighted long time ago, especially now when the whole Crypto market is looking for more weakness. So, we are still tracking that wave (c) of »y« down to the first 0.13 support level, if not even down to 0.05x second support area.
Dogecoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day. Now, Ripple is continuing to head lower with no signs of recovery.
AVAX to overtake Solana as analysts expect Avalanche to surge to $100
Total value locked has increased nearly ten times since the announcement of the $180 million incentives program Avalanche Rush. The layer-one blockchain ecosystem has technical upgrades lined up over the next few weeks.
SafeMoon price puts 32% crash on radar as bulls prepare for damage control
SafeMoon price has slid below a crucial support level that could indicate that a steep decline is on the horizon. SAFEMOON could be heading for a 32% drop as the buyers continue to retreat, leaving the altcoin to slide lower.
Cardano introduces Layer-2 solution Hydra, as ADA price looks to rally 25%
Cardano price is grappling with a crucial support floor on the daily time frame as the big crypto experienced a minor crash. Investors can expect ADA to slice through this barrier before restarting its uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.