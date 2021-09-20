Crypto market is sharply down after we noticed an intraday corrective rally in "b"/"ii", so be aware of more downside pressure now, especially because of stock market sell-off. However, we are still tracking wave "c"/"iii" for now, but it still has to be finished by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree.

Crypto market 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

As per Elliott Wave analysis, DOGEUSD is still pointing lower as mentioned and highlighted long time ago, especially now when the whole Crypto market is looking for more weakness. So, we are still tracking that wave (c) of »y« down to the first 0.13 support level, if not even down to 0.05x second support area.

Dogecoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

