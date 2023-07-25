Dogecoin (DOGE) rose for the second consecutive day as speculations of the memecoin playing a bigger role on the newly-rebranded X platform, fuelled the rally.
CoinGecko data shows DOGE surged as much as 10% to over 7.7 cents in the past 24 hours, with trading volumes at $2.3 billion. Most of these volumes came from the South Korean exchange UpBit – known for attracting speculative plays – against the Korean won trading pair.
Futures traders lost nearly $10 million betting on and against dogecoin’s price movements, Coinglass data shows.
Analysts say Twitter, which rebranded to everything app X on Monday, could soon accept doge tokens in the coming months given owner Elon Musk’s seeming infatuation with the meme coin.
“The speculation is that advertisers could be able to pay DOGE for ads and for other uses on Twitter,” Kryptomon Chief Marketing Officer Tomer Nuni explained to CoinDesk in a Telegram message.
“We have seen the same happening when Tesla revealed the ability to pay for its goods with DOGE. So the speculation could be around Musk’s businesses and stakeholdings starting to accept crypto, as Tesla does,” Nuni added.
Such speculations aren’t all unfounded. In April, Musk teased DOGE payments on Twitter in a tweet, proposing dogecoin as one of the payment options for Twitter Blue, the site’s subscription service with premium features.
Musk’s electric car company Tesla already accepts DOGE payments for merchandise purchases on the Tesla Store, and a repeat could be on the cards.
As per a January report, Twitter is designing a system to permit payments through the social media platform, and although billionaire owner Elon Musk wants it "first and foremost" to be for fiat currencies, he wants the ability to add cryptocurrencies later.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price rise comes to a halt after investors pull back to prevent losing their profits
Uniswap price fell by nearly 6% in the past 24 hours after posting a 53% rally started in mid-June. Active deposits on the network fell to a 6-month low, suggesting UNI holders are less likely to take profits at the moment.
Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC potentially spike
Litecoin halving event is due on August 4, just under two weeks from now, with investors monitoring the countdown. The event will drop mining rewards by 50%, from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC per block.
IMF cautions against crypto as legal tender, Coinbase disagrees
In a recent announcement, the IMF opposed conferring the "official currency or legal tender status" to cryptocurrencies. According to the financial authority, such a tag could threaten the superiority of legal currencies as we know it.
Elon Musk rebranding Twitter as “X” could trigger a 110% rally in Dogecoin price
Elon Musk rebranded his $44 billion investment to “X,” akin to his online bank X.com from 1999. Musk stated that if done right, X would become half of the global financial system.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.