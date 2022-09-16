Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network's proof-of-stake upgrade on Sept. 15.
Bitcoin (BTC) of course remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead of the third place PoW cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic (ETC) (with a market cap of $4.69 billion), Litecoin (LTC) ($4.01 billion) and Monero (XMR) ($2.65 billion).
Ranking of PoW-Based Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap. Source: Coinmarketcap.com.
One Dogecoin fan appeared to be in disbelief of Dogecoin’s rise to become the second largest PoW cryptocurrency, stating “who would have thought that this would happen. Congrats #Dogefam.”
But it wasn’t taken well by everyone. One Twitter user responding to a tweet about the news asked how people could take the crypto industry seriously with a memecoin so close to the top spot, emphasizing the need to remove “useless coins” from public view.
But Dogecoin may also soon find itself competing against ETHPoW - the Ethereum PoW hard fork chain that will continue mining, according to the official Twitter account of the ETHPoW, which is currently priced at $13.64.
Ethereum's transition to PoS may have added pressure on PoW-powered cryptocurrency networks to transition to a more sustainable consensus mechanism.
In a statement to Cointelegraph, Lachlan Feeney, the founder and CEO of Australian-based blockchain development agency Labrys said “the pressure is on” Bitcoin now to justify the PoW system over the long term."
He added that "reluctance to carry out its own transition to PoS will be huge."
Meanwhile, the Dogecoin Foundation has been considering a transition of Dogecoin to a proof-of-stake after first hinting at the shift in Sept. 2021, which was put forward by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who is also an advisor for the Dogecoin Foundation.
In Dec. 2021, the Dogecoin Foundation released its “Dogecoin Trailmap” which proposed to build a Dogecoin “community staking” version that resembled PoS.
“Such a version would allow all Dogecoin users to stake their DOGE and get extra tokens for supporting the network,” the Dogecoin Foundation said.
However, little progress has been made since then, as it still appears to be in “proposal” status according to the Dogecoin website.
DOGE is currently priced at $0.06 at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB confirms a 25% crash
Shiba Inu price has been waiting to find a perfect support level for months after its recent explosive move. Despite undoing the gains of the last rally, SHIB has not reached a stable foothold. However, things are looking up as the meme coin prepares for a volatile move.
ApeCoin price exhaustion to drive APE to $4.50
ApeCoin price shows a head and shoulders formation, suggesting an incoming downswing. The setup forecasts a 15% downswing to $4.19, but things could settle down around $4.52. A daily candlestick close above the neckline at $4.96 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Polkadot Price Prediction: One more pump then dump at best
DOT could bounce near this level, but the technicals suggest a larger selloff is coming. DOT shows reasons to be concerned as the bears are hours away from printing a classical shooting star reversal pattern on a 3D chart.
XRP price shows bearish strong-hold, are these the early signs of defeat?
Ripple price has breached the $0.33 level and has lost 10% of market value in two days. XRP price prints an impulsive wave down with an uptick in volume. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a re-hurdle above $0.345.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.