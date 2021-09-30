Bulls have managed to seize the initiative today as the majority of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Cardano (ADA) is the only loser from the list, trading in the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, the Bitcoin (BTC) price was unable to gain a foothold in the consolidation at the $42,447 level and, by the end of the day, it rolled back to the zone of last week's low ($40,800).
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Buyers tried to restore the pair tonight, but the recovery took place without the participation of a large buyer. In the morning, it slowed down significantly.
One assumes that by the end of the day the bears may strengthen their presence in the market, and the price of BTC can roll back to the psychological support of $40,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $42,242 at press time.
ETH/USD
Sellers pushed the price of Ethereum (ETH) out of the $3,000 area yesterday morning but, during the day, there was a clear support level around the $2,890 mark. To break it, bears had to increase volume and form a rather strong impulse, as a result of which the pair rolled back to the support of $2,800.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Today, the pair may recover to the three-hour EMA55 area; however, the recovery to the $3,000 area may prompt a response from sellers in the form of an increase in sales. Such bearish momentum is capable of breaking through the strong support of $2,800 and pulling the pair back to the September low ($2,650).
Ethereum is trading at $2,927 at press time.
XRP/USD
Most of the day yesterday, XRP did not drop below $0.92. In the evening, sellers managed to break through this weak support level and, at night, the pair dropped to last week's low ($0.88).
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
As of this morning, the price has recovered above the level of 0.900 USD and, during the day, it may continue to rise to the area of average prices. However, the price may not be able to stay in the area of the three-hour moving average EMA55 and can soon continue to decline to the support of $0.80.
XRP is trading at $0.9262 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
CFTC ramps up crypto regulation efforts as 14 crypto companies face charges
The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed charges against over a dozen digital asset companies, stating that they have either made misleading statements or failed to register with the regulatory agency.
COMP price sheds 10% after Compound bug put $84 million in tokens at risk
Compound Finance is facing a slight hitch as a recent bug has opened up a vulnerability of at worst $84 million in losses. The DeFi protocol recently launched a new upgrade but also introduced a bug. Some users received unusual amounts of COMP as a result.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC breaks out, 20% gains on horizon
Ethereum Classic price is on the verge of a breakout and could kick-start a massive uptrend. However, there is a stiff resistance level that infests the bullish path ETC will take. Therefore, investors need to keep an eye out for a retracement around this barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.