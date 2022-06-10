Drop Party uses merchandise drops to connect brands and consumers.
-
Digital payments firm Flexa plans to buy marketing technology company Drop Party to engage with customers through various online campaigns. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
-
Drop Party is an online agency that uses merch drops to connect brands and consumers.
-
Under Flexa, Drop Party will continue its mission and connect fans and Flexa merchants, evolve loyalty platforms, and integrate new technologies, including NFTs and instant digital payments, according to a statement Thursday.
-
Flexa said in April it was growing its options for merchants to accept over 99 different cryptocurrencies from any app or digital wallet.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
A countertrend move for Solana price will be surprising
Solana price looks on pace to decline further, but profitable countertrend opportunities could occur. Solana price is still steeply declining as the bears have been unsuccessful in their recovery attempts. Today the SOL price trades at $40, still within a descending parallel channel.
Will the Ethereum price truncate or drop lower?
Ethereum price could be printing the final lows. An early confirmation signal could yield profitable returns. Ethereum price could be in the final stages of the downtrend. An alternative count probably unfavorable to most traders has the ETH price coiling as a wave five ending diagonal pattern.
Terra’s Do Kwon may not face criminal charges, LUNA 2.0 is crashing
Terra Luna price continues the heartbreak as bears are suppressing the controversial cryptocurrency to no avail. Terra Luna price is bringing back the pain to investors' portfolios.
Is the uptrend in Cardano price sustainable?
Cardano price could merit questioning as the technicals have yet to issue a confident signal despite the considerable uptrend movement. Cardano price could fool traders once again as the price action hints subtly at a future sell-off.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.