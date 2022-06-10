Flexa said in April it was growing its options for merchants to accept over 99 different cryptocurrencies from any app or digital wallet.

Under Flexa, Drop Party will continue its mission and connect fans and Flexa merchants, evolve loyalty platforms, and integrate new technologies, including NFTs and instant digital payments, according to a statement Thursday.

