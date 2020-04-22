- China’s central bank rolls out digital currency trials in Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Xiong'an.
- The progress China has made in regards to central bank digital currencies is unmatched by any other country.
Four cities in China, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Xiong'an have been selected to carry out the trials for the country’s digital currency. The trials were confirmed by the spokesperson of the People’s Bank of China PBOC). However, details of the exercise remain undisclosed.
Recently, the Wall Street Journal said in a report that civil servants in the Suzhou's Xiangcheng district were expected to receive up to half of their transport subsidy in the digital currency. The funds would be channeled to them through a smartphone application.
Several screenshots of a digital currency wallet app also surfaced online, highlighting features such as sending and receiving of payments. The wallet app is said to have been developed by the state-owned Agricultural Bank of China (ABC).
The date for a national rollout of the digital currency remains unknown. Yi Gang, the governor of the PBOC confirmed last September that the purpose of the digital currency is to introduce an electronic payment system as well as take the place of a part of the cash in circulation. According to the CEO of Sino Global Capital, Mathew Graham, China’s progress with a sovereign digital currency is unmatched by any country in the world.
It is difficult to speculate on exact timing.
But in our view, this is a strong indication the project is on course and proceeding step by step.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.
XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA
Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low).
A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00
Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.